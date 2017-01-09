Washington Capitals to Host Pittsburgh This Week on NBCSN's Wednesday Night Rivalry

NBC Sports presents a classic Metropolitan Division clash on Wednesday Night Rivalry this week, when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. This week's NHL slate is also highlighted by NBCSN's "Star Sunday" matchup on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, featuring Zach Parise and the Minnesota Wild vs. Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks.

