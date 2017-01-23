Warsofsky added to AHL All-Star Classic

A snub no more, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman David Warsofsky was named to the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic's Atlantic Division's squad on Tuesday. Warsofsky, who has 29 points in 27 games this season, replaces rookie forward Jake Guentzel, who is currently in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.