Some 2009 champion Penguins are back in Pittsburgh
As part of the ongoing 50th year celebration of the Pittsburgh Penguins , tomorrow night's game against the Lightning will honor members of the 2009 Stanley Cup champion team. Some of the boys are in town and took in the 2017 version of the team at practice today at the arena.
