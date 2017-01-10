Simmonds, Gretzky engineer All-Star Game win for Metropolitan

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Wayne Gretzky, Courtney Daniels, Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes pose after defeating the Pacific Division All-Stars 4-3. The Crosby-led Metropolitan division all-stars topped McDavid's Pacific division squad 4-3, capturing not only the three-on-three affair but a $1-million US prize that will be split among the players.

