Sidney Crosby gets the best of McDavi...

Sidney Crosby gets the best of McDavid in Sunday's NHL all-star game

17 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

The Crosby-led Metropolitan division all-stars topped McDavid's Pacific division squad 4-3, capturing not only the three-on-three affair but a US$1 million prize that will be split among the players. Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds scored the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner in his first all-star game.

