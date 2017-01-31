Rich get richer: Letang returns for Penguins, Carlson back for Capitals
Chalk it up to getting a little extra time off thanks to the All-Star break or just a coincidence, but two East contenders are getting a key defenseman back apiece on Tuesday. In the case of the Pittsburgh Penguins, blueliner Kris Letang returns to the lineup as Pittsburgh faces the Nashville Predators.
