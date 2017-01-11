Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview
Two of the NHL Eastern Conference's best teams over the previous few seasons will be in the spotlight Wednesday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals meet at the Verizon Center. The Capitals halted the Columbus Blue Jackets' winning streak with a 5-0 rout at home last Thursday and have since followed up that victory with two more on the road versus the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens by a combined score of 5-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC