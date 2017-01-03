PENS: Warsofsky in line for promotion

What's already been an impressive week for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman David Warsofsky got even better Tuesday morning when he learned he'll likely be rejoining the Pittsburgh Penguins. Warsofsky's recall would be on an emergency basis, with Pittsburgh defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Kris Letang each under the weather with an illness that's been running through the Big Pens' locker room last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.