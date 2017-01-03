PENS: Warsofsky in line for promotion
What's already been an impressive week for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman David Warsofsky got even better Tuesday morning when he learned he'll likely be rejoining the Pittsburgh Penguins. Warsofsky's recall would be on an emergency basis, with Pittsburgh defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Kris Letang each under the weather with an illness that's been running through the Big Pens' locker room last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC