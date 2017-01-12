Pens Points: Unfriendly Road
More struggles for the Penguins on Saturday as they fell 6-3 to the Detroit Red Wings and saw their season long losing streak extended to three games. The Pens led 3-2 late in the second period but four unanswered goals by the Red Wings gave them an advantage they never relinquished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC