Penguins vs. Bruins Recap: Poor 2nd sinks Pens in lose to Boston

15 hrs ago

Evgeni Malkin misses his first game of the season which means that Jake Guentzel gets his first chance in the NHL to play center. Scott Wilson gets a big bump up a couple lines and Tom Kuhnhackl plays for the first time since Jan 14th .

Chicago, IL

