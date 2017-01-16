Penguins' recent sputtering offense leading to chances going the other way

Andreas Athanasiou finished off his winning goal for the Red Wings in their 6-3 victory Saturday night against the Penguins by dragging the puck past defenseman Justin Schultz and roofing a high shot over Marc-Andre Fleury's shoulder. But Athanasiou's goal started nearly 200 feet down the ice, when he took the puck away from Penguins forward Scott Wilson in the Red Wings zone and skated past a halfhearted neutral-zone check from Evgeni Malkin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.