Penguins' recent sputtering offense leading to chances going the other way
Andreas Athanasiou finished off his winning goal for the Red Wings in their 6-3 victory Saturday night against the Penguins by dragging the puck past defenseman Justin Schultz and roofing a high shot over Marc-Andre Fleury's shoulder. But Athanasiou's goal started nearly 200 feet down the ice, when he took the puck away from Penguins forward Scott Wilson in the Red Wings zone and skated past a halfhearted neutral-zone check from Evgeni Malkin.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
