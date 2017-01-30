Penguins recall Carter Rowney from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The move calls into question whether Evgeni Malkin's lower-body injury, announced before the All-Star break, has healed, or whether another forward might be unable to play Tuesday against the Predators. Rowney has 10 goals and 21 points in 26 AHL games this season.
