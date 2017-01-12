Penguins rally past Marlies

For 103 minutes and 46 seconds of play this season, the Toronto Marlies held the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins off the scoreboard. Despite being held in check for the first two periods of their rematch in Toronto on Wednesday, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton managed to come alive late and escape the Ricoh Coliseum with a 2-1, come-from-behind win thanks to goals from Jake Guentzel and Tom Sestito.

