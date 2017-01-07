Penguins not fans of shootout determining outcome in world juniors
Team USA's 5-4 shootout victory against Team Canada in the world junior championship gold-medal game Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal was a popular topic of conversation Friday in the Penguins dressing room. "I don't love it, especially given the fact that Canada lost," Sidney Crosby said.
