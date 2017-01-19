Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl 'finding his way' in sophomore season

Saturday in Detroit was the 25th game Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl has played this season, one more than he did in the team's Stanley Cup run. Only problem is that Kuhnhackl was batting 1.000 then, playing in 24 of 24. This season, he missed 18 games this season before Wednesday because of injury or ineffectiveness.

