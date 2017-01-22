Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin pr...

Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin practices with no limitations

13 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin pulled on a white jersey and stepped onto the ice Saturday at PPG Paints Arena for his first full-contact practice since surgery to repair a broken jaw, the result of taking a slap shot to the face courtesy of the New Jersey Devils' Andy Greene Dec. 27. "It was good to be able to push people around and get back to a little bit of physicality for the first time since I broke my jaw," Dumoulin said after the Penguins' brief afternoon practice. "It was good to get out there and be cleared for physical contact.

