Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin practices with no limitations

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin pulled on a white jersey and stepped onto the ice Saturday at PPG Paints Arena for his first full-contact practice since surgery to repair a broken jaw, the result of taking a slap shot to the face courtesy of the New Jersey Devils' Andy Greene Dec. 27. "It was good to be able to push people around and get back to a little bit of physicality for the first time since I broke my jaw," Dumoulin said after the Penguins' brief afternoon practice. "It was good to get out there and be cleared for physical contact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.