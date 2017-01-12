Paul Zeise: Fleury is a luxury the Penguins shouldn't trade away

I figured that by this point in the season I would be writing about how Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has to trade Marc-Andre Fleury in order to remove any goaltending distractions heading into the playoffs. The Penguins could use some help on defense, maybe even another wing, or could flip Fleury for some prospects and future draft picks, all the while clearing the way for this to become Matt Murray's team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.