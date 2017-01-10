NHL All-Star Game: Will the third time be the L.A. charm
Penguins center Sidney Crosby takes part in the NHL All-Star skills competition on Jan. 28. Nearly 36 years after Mike Liut played in the first NHL All-Star game in Los Angeles, he remembers being so tired after a cross-country flight and late dinner the night before that he asked to start in goal for fear he'd fall asleep if he had to wait. Liut, who represented the St. Louis Blues , also recalls one of his 25 saves with particular clarity.
