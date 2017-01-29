NHL All-Star Game 2017 Live Stream: W...

NHL All-Star Game 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Amazing Hockey Game Online

Hockey goes Hollywood as the NHL All-Star game is finally here! Los Angeles is playing host to the 2017 event, and we've got your way to catch every minute of the big game Jan. 29 via live stream. The puck stops here! 44 of the NHL's finest will be squaring off in the annual All-Star game at LA's Staples Center, and this is bound to be one of the winter sports highlights of 2017 ! Players are split up into four teams by division, with a three on three tourney.

