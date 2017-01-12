Mike Condon makes 29 saves, leads Senators to 4-1 win over Penguins
Condon, who was making his eighth consecutive start, had offensive support as Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman, Tom Pyatt and Mark Stone all scored for the Senators . Conor Sheary scored the lone goal for the Penguins as Matt Murray, playing for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 28, made 29 saves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC