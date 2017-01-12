Mike Condon makes 29 saves, leads Sen...

Mike Condon makes 29 saves, leads Senators to 4-1 win over Penguins

15 hrs ago

Condon, who was making his eighth consecutive start, had offensive support as Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman, Tom Pyatt and Mark Stone all scored for the Senators . Conor Sheary scored the lone goal for the Penguins as Matt Murray, playing for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 28, made 29 saves.

Chicago, IL

