Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: The Cream of the Crop

What is there even left to say about Columbus at this point? The Jackets have now won 16 games in a row and is only one win away from tying the 1992-1993 Pittsburgh Penguins ' record 17 game win streak. So what has powered Columbus to 16 straight wins? Interestingly enough it's not possession; the Jackets only possess the puck 50.1% of the time which is just 14th in the league.

