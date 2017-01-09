Matt Murray's status upgraded to 'day to day'
He missed their New Year's Eve game against Montreal because of an unspecified injury and sat out their 6-2 victory against Tampa Bay Sunday, too. But Murray returned to practice Monday and has progressed from being listed as "week to week" to "day to day."
