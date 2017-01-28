Mario Lemieux, other greats celebrate NHL's 100th birthday
Still, his inclusion in the NHL's list of its 100 greatest players - and he likely was the biggest shoo-in not named "Gretzky" - managed to strike a chord with the Penguins owner and former captain. "So many players have played here in the National Hockey League over the years, some great players, some Hall of Famers didn't get a chance to be here tonight," Lemieux said.
