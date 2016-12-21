Malkin's greatness shouldn't be forgotten; sophomore leaps; Subban on life in Nashville
The 30-year-old Russian is reminding the hockey world again this season even as Crosby continues his rule over the sport. Malkin has actually overtaken his Pittsburgh Penguins counterpart in the NHL scoring race, tied for top spot with Edmonton Oilers prodigy Connor McDavid at 43 points apiece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC