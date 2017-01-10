Local PPG Paints Stores Offer Pittsburgh Penguins 'Golden Ticket' Promotion
PPG has announced that it is participating in the Pittsburgh Penguins " Golden Ticket " sweepstakes to help celebrate the NHL team's 50th anniversary season. Fans visiting any of the 18 Pittsburgh-area PPG Paints stores between Monday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Feb. 3, can submit an entry for a chance to win a PPG-sponsored Penguins Golden Ticket prize package including a 1-in-50 chance of winning the Grand Prize two FedEx Level Penguins season tickets for 20 years.
