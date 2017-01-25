Last-second goal deals Syracuse Crunch another overtime loss
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins edged the Syracuse Crunch, 3-2, on a goal by David Warsofsky with one second remaining in overtime tonight at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Joel Vermin opened scoring for the Crunch before the Penguins took over the lead.
