James Neal on Malkin, the Penguins' C...

James Neal on Malkin, the Penguins' Cup run, Daley and more

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

There are few players more qualified to offer an opinion on Evgeni Malkin than former Penguin and Predators forward James Neal , Malkin's good friend and regular wingman during the bulk of Neal's time in Pittsburgh. So, then, it comes with very little surprise that Neal joined several Penguins players in expressed his disagreement with the fact that Malkin was omitted from the NHL 100 list over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC