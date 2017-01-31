James Neal on Malkin, the Penguins' Cup run, Daley and more

There are few players more qualified to offer an opinion on Evgeni Malkin than former Penguin and Predators forward James Neal , Malkin's good friend and regular wingman during the bulk of Neal's time in Pittsburgh. So, then, it comes with very little surprise that Neal joined several Penguins players in expressed his disagreement with the fact that Malkin was omitted from the NHL 100 list over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.