James Neal on Malkin, the Penguins' Cup run, Daley and more
There are few players more qualified to offer an opinion on Evgeni Malkin than former Penguin and Predators forward James Neal , Malkin's good friend and regular wingman during the bulk of Neal's time in Pittsburgh. So, then, it comes with very little surprise that Neal joined several Penguins players in expressed his disagreement with the fact that Malkin was omitted from the NHL 100 list over the weekend.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
