It's been a good couple of weeks for Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel
The two days before Christmas turned out to be two of the biggest in Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel's life. He scored his first NHL goal Dec. 23 and a day later followed through with something he intended to do a week earlier before a sudden promotion forced him to adjust.
