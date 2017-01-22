An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period Ice issue halts Penguins-Bruins game in first period An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kg3tsZ Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien motions to an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. PITTSBURGH - An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.