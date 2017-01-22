Ice issue halts Penguins-Bruins game ...

Ice issue halts Penguins-Bruins game in first period

An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period. Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien motions to an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. PITTSBURGH - An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period.

