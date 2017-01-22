Ice issue halts Penguins-Bruins game in first period
An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period Ice issue halts Penguins-Bruins game in first period An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kg3tsZ Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien motions to an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. PITTSBURGH - An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC