Hockey: Goaltenders work with with new, tighter pants

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby adjusts his mask after Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel scored during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinals, Tuesday, May 10, 2016 in Pittsburgh. Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby adjusts his mask after Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel scored during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinals, Tuesday, May 10, 2016 in Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.