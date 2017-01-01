Goalie nods: Jared Coreau to start Centennial Classic for Red Wings
With three career NHL games under his belt, Jared Coreau will start in goal for the Detroit Red Wings in the Centennial Classic on Sunday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press . After a tough outing in his debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins in early December, Coreau settled in for wins against Florida before the holiday break and Ottawa after the time off.
