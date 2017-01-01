Goalie nods: Jared Coreau to start Ce...

Goalie nods: Jared Coreau to start Centennial Classic for Red Wings

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

With three career NHL games under his belt, Jared Coreau will start in goal for the Detroit Red Wings in the Centennial Classic on Sunday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press . After a tough outing in his debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins in early December, Coreau settled in for wins against Florida before the holiday break and Ottawa after the time off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC