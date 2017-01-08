Goalie nods: Fleury looks to push Pen...

Goalie nods: Fleury looks to push Pens' winning streak to five games

10 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a luxury they probably won't be able to afford much longer, but they'll take it while they can get it. The Pens are without starting goalie Matt Murray , again, except unlike other teams, they have a backup goalie who could be a starter on many other teams.

