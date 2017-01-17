Fehr, Guentzel help Penguins top Canadiens 4-1

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, celebrates a goal by Olli Maatta, hidden, with teammates Conor Sheary, left, and Chad Ruhwedel as they face the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Montreal. less Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, celebrates a goal by Olli Maatta, hidden, with teammates Conor Sheary, left, and Chad Ruhwedel as they face the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL ... more Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal as they face the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.