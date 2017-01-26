Emergency to keep Blue Jackets coach ...

Emergency to keep Blue Jackets coach out of All-Star Gamae

In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, center, talks with linesman Brad Kovachik , with Scott Hartnell, left, listening during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Tortorella has returned to Ohio because of a family emergency, keeping him out of both Thursday night's game with Nashville and the NHL All-Star Game this weekend.

