Devils Up Next: Host the Oilers

Devils Up Next: Host the Oilers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Devils Up Next: Host the Oilers Teams meet for the first time since blockbuster summer swap of Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i2B6jy Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Story line: This marks the first game between the teams since their blockbuster deal on June 29 as top-line LW Taylor Hall came to the Devils in exchange for top-pair D Adam Larsson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,701

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC