Detroit Red Wings Score Six Times in Win Over Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings' third period outburst propelled them to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night. The last time the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Joe in regulation was March 22, 2010.
