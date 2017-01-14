Detroit Red Wings Begin Three Game Homestand Against Pittsburgh Penguins
After over two weeks on the road, the Detroit Red Wings return to Joe Louis Arena, where they will play seven of their next nine games, including two three game homestands. The Detroit Red Wings last played at the Joe on December 27, a game they dropped 4-3 against the Buffalo Sabres .
