Defenseman John Carlson to miss third straight game with a lower-bodya injury
Defenseman John Carlson won't play against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night, out for a third straight game with an unspecified "lower-body" injury. But he took an encouraging step by lightly skating at the end of Washington's morning skate at American Airlines Center.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
