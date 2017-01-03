Crosby, McDavid, Price, Subban voted NHL All-Star captains
Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators were voted as divisional captains for the 3-on-3 tournament at the upcoming NHL All-Star Game. Crosby will serve as captain of the Metropolitan Division, Price the Atlantic, McDavid the Pacific and Subban the Central, if he's healthy.
