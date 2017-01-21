Conor Sheary seems to have found a ho...

Conor Sheary seems to have found a home on Sidney Crosby's line

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Listed at only 5-7, 175 pounds, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Conor Sheary is the type of player that would have had a difficult time getting a real opportunity in the NHL a decade or two ago. Heck, even today as smaller, speedier, and more skilled forwards become more common throughout the league, there are still probably a handful of teams that would look at him and immediately decide he is too small and not physical enough to get a real shot, no matter how productive he has been at every level he has played at.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,131,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC