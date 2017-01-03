Charlottetown Islanders star Daniel Sprong back in the game after 9 months

Krystalle Ramlakhan is a multi-platform journalist with CBC P.E.I. She has also worked for CBC in Winnipeg and Iqaluit. After months off the ice with a shoulder injury, and a stint in the NHL, the star of the Charlottetown Islanders, Daniel Sprong is back, hitting the ice for the first time in nine months Friday.

