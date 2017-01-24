Brian Dumoulin poised to return to Pe...

Brian Dumoulin poised to return to Penguins lineup

8 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin is poised to return to the lineup tonight against St. Louis, coach Mike Sullivan said after the team's morning skate Tuesday. Dumoulin has been practicing with the team for the past week, but Sullivan confirmed he will be available tonight against the Blues.

