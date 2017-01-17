Banged-up Pens lose another - Cullen ...

Banged-up Pens lose another - Cullen out 3-4 weeks with foot injury

21 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Having already lost Kris Letang to a knee injury and Brian Dumoulin to a broken jaw, the Pens received more tough news in the health department on Tuesday - in the form of veteran forward Matt Cullen . Cullen was hurt after taking a shot to the foot in last night's wild 8-7 win over Washington and will miss the next 3-4 weeks, Pens head coach Mike Sullivan announced .

