Bad ice Sunday at PPG Paints Arena causes delay in Penguins-Bruins game
"It's been 65 degrees outside the last couple of days, so it's probably tough for the building to stay cold," Penguins left winger Conor Sheary said. The first period of what became a 5-1 Penguins victory against Boston had to be stopped with 6:26 remaining when a crater developed by the right-wing boards inside the attacking zone near the Penguins bench.
