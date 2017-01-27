Auston Matthews going head-to-head with Crosby
Maple Leafs super rookie Auston Matthews will go head-to-head against Sidney Crosby in the NHL all-star weekend skills competition. Matthews is just four goals behind Crosby for the NHL goal-scoring lead, with 24 to the Penguins' superstar's 28. So far this season, Matthews has more than lived up to the lofty expectations as the Leafs' first No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC