Atlantic Canadians prefer the Habs over the Maple Leafs
A poll by Corporate Research Associates indicates 26 per cent of those polled say the Habs are their favourite team, compared to 20 per cent who follow the Toronto Maple Leafs. Other NHL teams reported as favourites by Atlantic Canadians include the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins .
