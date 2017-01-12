Alumni game marks a farewell of sorts for Flyers' Bob Clarke
Flyers alumni Bobby Clarke skates on to the ice during player introductions before the Flyers alumni played the Pittsburgh Penguins alumni on Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Philadelphia. Bob Clarke ditched his jersey and unstrapped his hockey equipment on Saturday night in a Wells Fargo Center locker room cramped with Flyers luminaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC