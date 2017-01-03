All hail the Blue Jackets, winners of 16 straight
The Columbus Blue Jackets , a consensus pick to finish outside the Eastern Conference playoffs if not the bottom of that conference, have a three-point lead for the top spot in the entire National Hockey League at 27-5-4. The Columbus Blue Jackets' coach John Totorella, whom not even their fans thought was the right man for this franchise at this point in either of their existences, is going to win the Jack Adams in a rout.
