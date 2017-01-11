Alex Ovechkin scores 35 seconds in to game to record 1,000th point
Ovechkin scored 35 seconds into the Washington Capitals' game against Sidney Crosby and the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night to become the 84th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points. Skating down the right wing, Ovechkin curled, dragged and fired a shot past Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to set off a reaction many times louder than a normal goal.
