Alex Ovechkin critical of officiating in Capitalsa 8-7 loss in Pittsburgh

Two days after the Capitals' wild 8-7 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington captain Alex Ovechkin was still frustrated with the officiating, particularly with several plays that weren't penalized. Ovechkin took exception to a Patric Hornqvist hit on T.J. Oshie in the second period, when the Capitals still had a 3-0 lead.

